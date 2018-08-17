A suspect is in custody after a woman was shot in the chest early Friday evening in Waunakee, police said.
Waunakee Police Chief Kevin Plendl said the victim was shot inside the Creekside Condominiums building on the 200 block of Kearney Way, and a male suspect was found inside another unit in the building.
The suspect surrendered after a brief standoff that involved the Dane County SWAT team, Plendl said.
The condition of the woman shot was not known. She was taken to a local hospital by medical helicopter.
A motive for the shooting was not known, Plendl said.
The shooting was reported in the 200 block of Kearney Way at 5:05 p.m., Dane County Sheriff’s Lt. Krista Ewers-Hayes said.
Authorities evacuated an apartment building and established a perimeter, Ewers-Hayes said.
Authorities were working on a search warrant and tenants had not yet been allowed to return to their apartments late Friday evening.
“This is fluid. It’s happening very quickly,” Plendl said of the ongoing investigation.
The last shooting in Waunakee — a village of about 13,000 people — was a few years ago, Plendl said.
“This is extremely rare to have a person shot,” Plendl said.