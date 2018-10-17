One person was shot Wednesday night on Madison's West Side, police said.
Sgt. Jamar Gary said the person was shot in the 4500 block of Hammersley Road just before 9 p.m. and was being taken to a hospital.
The extent of the victim's injuries was not known, Gary said.
There was a heavy police presence outside a multi-unit building police had cordoned off at 4501 Hammersley Road.
Craig Berry, a resident of the building police had cordoned off, said he came home to find the heavy police presence.
About two months ago, he said he heard gunshots near his home, but added that he had "never seen anything like this."