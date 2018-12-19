One person was killed and another injured Tuesday night when their car hit a utility pole on Madison’s North Side, after the speeding car had been pursued by a deputy, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.
Kendrick D. Bridges, 24, of Madison, died of injuries sustained in the crash, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
The crash happened at about 8:25 p.m. near Wheeler Road and Delaware Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy working traffic enforcement tried to stop a speeding vehicle on Highway 51 south near Highway CV in the town of Burke, where the vehicle was going 76 mph in a 45 mph zone.
“The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed down Highway CV, approaching 100 mph,” said Lt. Ira Simpson. “The deputy terminated the pursuit near Fieldstone Lane after losing sight of the suspect vehicle as it neared Wheeler Road.”
A few minutes later, the 911 Communications Center was notified of a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole. Madison police responded to the scene, along with Madison Fire EMS.
The crash knocked power out to about 2,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers, mainly in the Cherokee Park and Northport Drive area. Power has been restored.