A Madison police officer avoided a serious collision early Friday morning by quickly moving out of the path of a driver going directly head-on at the squad car.
The driver of the car still struck the squad on the driver's side, but the officer wasn't injured.
It happened at about 1:15 a.m. on East Gorham Street, Madison police said.
The 23-year-old Madison woman was driving the wrong way on the one-way street, so the officer turned on the squad's emergency lights, hoping to get the attention of the the approaching driver.
"She didn't seem to notice the lights," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "It would have been a head-on collision, save for the fact the officer made a last-second evasive maneuver."
The driver was going about 15 mph when her car hit the squad's driver side wheel well area.
The woman was ticketed for first offense drunken driving, driving against traffic and running a red light. She also was not injured.