The Madison police officer serving as educational resource officer at West High School broke a bone in his hand while breaking up a fight in the school Monday morning, with three female students arrested.
The three females, ages 15, 16 and 17, were arrested for disorderly conduct while the 15-year-old also was tentatively charged with battery to a school employee.
The fight was one of several disturbances reported at the school around 8:30 a.m., with school staff trying to restore order after loud outbursts and disruptive behavior, Madison police said.
"Numerous officers were called to West to back up the educational resource officer," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The school, at 30 Ash Street, did not go into lockdown.
"During the dispute, a school official was inadvertently punched by one of the girls, while helping to pull combatants apart," DeSpain said.
Two officers were assigned to the high school for the rest of the school day.
Meriter nurse charged with abuse of intensive care infants
A suspended UnityPoint Health-Meriter nurse was charged Thursday with abusing nine infants in his care at the hospital from March 2017 until February.
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court charged Christopher M. Kaphaem, 43, with 19 felonies. They include seven counts of child abuse, seven counts of patient abuse causing great bodily harm, two counts of child neglect causing bodily harm, two counts of patient neglect causing bodily harm and one count of child abuse causing great bodily harm.
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Three arrested in shooting near La Follette; alleged shooter not a student, Madison police say
Three people were arrested Friday in connection with Wednesday’s shooting near La Follette High School that injured a student.
Those arrested include the alleged gunman, who police said is not a La Follette student.
Duan Briggs, 21, of Madison, faces a tentative charge of attempted homicide, and Jamie Hayes, 17, of Madison, faces a tentative charge of being a party to the crime of attempted homicide, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
82-year-old man grabbed burglar, pulled out his hair, Madison police say
An 82-year-old man chased after and grabbed a would-be burglar Tuesday night inside his East Side home, pulling out some of the intruder's hair.
Police found the suspect and arrested Kenneth Johnson III, 25, Madison, on a tentative charge of burglary.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Alleged drug dealer arrested after chase in Lake Delton, police say
An alleged drug dealer found at a Lake Delton motel Friday tried to escape from police by climbing out his motel room window and taking a bike, but police found him and made the arrest.
James Reed Jr., 38, Beloit, was tentatively charged with possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to deliver, criminal damage to property and on an arrest warrant for armed robbery in Beloit, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said.
Sauk County Sheriff's Office
Beloit man arrested for alleged 4th drunken driving offense
A Beloit man found slumped over the steering wheel of his minivan early Sunday morning was arrested for his alleged fourth drunken driving offense.
James Lang, 71, was taken into custody at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday by a Rock County Sheriff's Office deputy.
Rock County Sheriff's Office
Man hiding after chase arrested for alleged 4th drunken driving offense, Monona police say
A man found hiding in trees early Sunday morning was arrested by Monona police for his alleged fourth drunken driving offense.
Christopher Hengst, 43, no address given, was also tentatively charged with resisting arrest, and also had arrest warrants for non-support and a probation/parole violation.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Judge gives 18-year prison sentence to man convicted in West Washington Avenue shooting
A 23-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison for the attempted homicide of another man who was believed incorrectly to be a member of a rival gang.
Darrick Thompson, who maintained Friday that he was not on West Washington Avenue in February when others said he fired nine gunshots that badly injured a man, was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Murder charge dismissed in 2016 shooting death, man pleads guilty to gun possession
Prosecutors on Friday dismissed a first-degree intentional homicide charge and three reckless endangerment charges against a Madison man charged with the 2016 shooting death of another man on Madison’s South Side, citing the inability to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
Under a plea agreement, Brandon P. Crockett, 29, pleaded guilty to two other felonies — possession of a firearm by a felon and second-degree reckless endangerment — the two charges that Assistant District Attorney William Brown said he could have proven at a trial for Crockett, which was to have started this week in Dane County Circuit Court.
Wisconsin Department of Corrections
Worker who shot cocaine thief at East Side gyros shop gets 10 years prison
A former worker at an East Side gyros shop who shot another man at the shop last year as he tried to steal cocaine without paying for it was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and one day in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson said it made little sense to sentence Eric C. Howard, 38, to much more than the mandatory minimum 10-year prison sentence he faced for discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. Instead, Peterson added a one-day prison sentence for a separate conviction, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Sex assault charge against former Uber driver dismissed, pleads to misdemeanor battery
Prosecutors dismissed a second-degree sexual assault charge Tuesday against a former Uber driver accused last year of raping a passenger, telling a judge that there wasn’t enough evidence to prove the charge during a trial that was scheduled for next week.
Instead, Doteh A. Mensah, 37, of Middleton, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery, which he said occurred while having consensual sex with a passenger in his car on Nov. 24. Mensah, who faces up to nine months in jail for the battery conviction, will be sentenced on Wednesday by Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
17-year-old pleads guilty to gun theft, role in February shooting that injured one
A 17-year-old boy who stole a gun from an unlocked truck in Verona, which police said was later used in a shooting that severely injured a man who was mistaken for a rival gang member, pleaded guilty Tuesday to three felonies.
Jawaun K. Greer, of Madison, who will turn 18 in about three weeks, pleaded guilty to taking part in the theft of the gun from a parked truck in December. In February, he was one of four who followed a 33-year-old man from Madison’s South Side to West Washington Avenue, where Darrick R. Thompson, 23, of Madison, fired repeatedly into the man’s car, badly injuring him but missing a woman who was with him.
Dane County Jail
