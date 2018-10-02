Try 1 month for 99¢

The Madison police officer serving as educational resource officer at West High School broke a bone in his hand while breaking up a fight in the school Monday morning, with three female students arrested.

The three females, ages 15, 16 and 17, were arrested for disorderly conduct while the 15-year-old also was tentatively charged with battery to a school employee.

The fight was one of several disturbances reported at the school around 8:30 a.m., with school staff trying to restore order after loud outbursts and disruptive behavior, Madison police said.

"Numerous officers were called to West to back up the educational resource officer," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The school, at 30 Ash Street, did not go into lockdown.

"During the dispute, a school official was inadvertently punched by one of the girls, while helping to pull combatants apart," DeSpain said.

Two officers were assigned to the high school for the rest of the school day.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

