Madison police were still struggling Monday to piece together how a shooting and stabbing happened inside an East Side strip club early Sunday that left five people injured.
Forty to 50 people were inside Visions Night Club, 3554 E. Washington Ave., when the violence took place at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, and some of their accounts conflict, police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"Detectives are going in a lot of different directions in the investigation," DeSpain said.
One man was taken into custody after the incident, but police didn't say if he was a suspect or if they believe more than one person was involved in committing the violence.
Five people were hurt in the incident, including four shooting victims and one stabbing victim.
All but one of the victims have been released from the hospital, while one shooting victim had surgery, Police Chief Mike Koval said. His condition was not known, but Koval said he is stable.
The incident centered around a person who had been kicked out of the club and tried to re-enter, resulting in a large fight near the entrance to the club, Koval said.
DeSpain said more information might be released about the incident on Tuesday.