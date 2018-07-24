Residents on Madison's North Side ducked for cover in their homes Sunday night as gunfire rang out on the street.
Nobody was hurt and no property damage was reported, but officers found numerous shell casings.
The gunfire was reported by many area residents at about 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the Troy Drive and Susan Lane neighborhood, Madison police said.
"A husband and wife were watching TV in the living room of their East Bluff condo when they heard loud pops coming from somewhere outside," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The man told his wife to get down on the floor."
The report said many area residents were concerned and upset about the rapid gunshots.
"Witnesses saw a rusty, older white car speeding in the area, squealing its tires about the time of the gunshots," DeSpain said.
No suspects were identified.