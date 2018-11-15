The suspect in a Wednesday night shooting on Madison's North Side has been arrested, with the victim expected to survive.
Richard Harris Jr., 27, Madison, was taken into custody without incident in the 2000 block of Northridge Terrace, a few blocks from where the shooting took place.
Police went to the 700 block of Troy Drive at about 7:40 p.m. after getting reports of a gunshot.
A 25-year-old Madison man had been shot in the lower torso, and was taken to the hospital.
"The victim was listed in stable condition following surgery, and is expected to survive," said Lt. Jamar Gary.
The suspect and victim know each other.
The investigation is continuing.
