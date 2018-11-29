Try 1 month for 99¢
A residence on Madison's North Side was hit by gunfire Wednesday night, but nobody was reported injured.

Multiple callers to 911 said shots were fired at about 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Troy Drive, Madison police said.

"Upon arrival, officers did locate evidence that shots had been fired in the street," said Lt. Daniel Nale.

No suspects were identified, and police are continuing its investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

