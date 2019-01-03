Nobody was hurt but property was damaged early New Year's Day in a shooting incident in Dodge County, with a second shooting incident reported a few miles away about 40 minutes later.
The first shooting incident was reported at 2:06 a.m. on Highway W near Hemlock Road in the town of Trenton, and the second incident was reported at 2:47 a.m. on Buckhorn Road near Highway C, the Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a press release that investigators were trying to determine if the gunfire was accidental or intentional.
In the first incident, shots were fired from the west and struck the front window of the home, and bullets also hit a shed and pickup truck inside the shed.
In the second incident, gun fire was heard but no property damage was found.
"It is not clear at this time if these two incidents are related, but it (the second incident) is certainly being looked at as part of the original investigation," Schmidt said.
Schmidt said anyone discharging firearms has to know their surroundings.
"It is important to always know your target and beyond, as the person who fires the shots is ultimately responsible for where those rounds go," the sheriff said.
"This (the first incident) could very easily have turned into tragedy, had those rounds struck someone inside the home," Schmidt said.