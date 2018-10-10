Two cars, including a taxi, were struck by bullets Wednesday when a man in a third car opened fire on Madison's East Side.
Nobody was reported injured in the gunfire incident reported at about 12:50 p.m. near East Washington Avenue and Fair Oaks Avenue, Madison police said.
Police recovered nine shell casings at the scene.
"It does not appear the two vehicles struck were intended targets," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Who, or what, he was shooting at is not known at this time."
The two cars struck by bullets were being driven at the time.
The shooter was a passenger in a white Mercedes with Illinois license plates.
The car was heading outbound on East Washington Avenue, then turned right on Fair Oaks Avenue.
No description of a suspect was given.