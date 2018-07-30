A large crowd of people gathered at Elver Park Saturday night to commemorate the shooting death of a person 20 years ago scattered when someone fired a gun multiple times into the air.
Nobody was injured in the gunfire incident that happened at about 9:45 p.m. near the children's playground area of the park on McKenna Boulevard on the city's Southwest Side, Madison police said.
Police did not say who was being memorialized.
"Officers arrived at a chaotic scene," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "As many as 100 people were screaming and yelling in the parking lot."
Police got little or no cooperation from witnesses to what happened.
"A child told an officer that someone had fired a handgun into the air near the children's playground," DeSpain said. "A shell casing was recovered from the area."
After the crowd was asked to leave the park, police found large amounts of trash on the playground, parking lot and near the park's shelter.
"Empty bottles of liquor, broken glass, cigarette packs food packages, and other miscellaneous trash was found," DeSpain said.
The investigation is continuing. No suspects were identified.
Pedestrians hit by car, driver arrested for alleged marijuana dealing, Madison police say
Janesville shoplifter sought by police
Man allegedly grabbed grocery store clerk, Madison police say
Alleged firing of gun into air gets Madison man arrested, police say
Man loses cash to mugger in targeted attack Downtown, Madison police say
Residents attacked in targeted home invasion on Willy Street, Madison police say
Janesville woman arrested for alleged fourth drunken driving offense
Man found guilty of attempted homicide in Downtown shooting
Former athlete fined for punch that knocked out man near UW campus-area bar
Man convicted of hit-and-run death of Maple Bluff pedestrian in 2016
Judge denies conditional release for driver who killed pedestrian in 2015