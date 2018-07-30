Try 1 month for 99¢

A large crowd of people gathered at Elver Park Saturday night to commemorate the shooting death of a person 20 years ago scattered when someone fired a gun multiple times into the air.

Nobody was injured in the gunfire incident that happened at about 9:45 p.m. near the children's playground area of the park on McKenna Boulevard on the city's Southwest Side, Madison police said.

Police did not say who was being memorialized.

"Officers arrived at a chaotic scene," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "As many as 100 people were screaming and yelling in the parking lot."

Police got little or no cooperation from witnesses to what happened.

"A child told an officer that someone had fired a handgun into the air near the children's playground," DeSpain said. "A shell casing was recovered from the area."

After the crowd was asked to leave the park, police found large amounts of trash on the playground, parking lot and near the park's shelter.

"Empty bottles of liquor, broken glass, cigarette packs food packages, and other miscellaneous trash was found," DeSpain said.

The investigation is continuing. No suspects were identified.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

