Five people in a South Side residence were uninjured Wednesday night after windows on their house were struck by BB gunfire.
The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of Churchill Drive, Madison police said.
The 34-year-old female resident called police after hearing BBs hitting three of the windows on the residence.
"The victim and four teens were inside the house and were alarmed by the BB gunfire, but nobody was injured," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The four teens were females, two 17 years old, one 15 year old and one 14 year old.
"None saw the shooter," DeSpain said.
The windows all had some damage caused by the BBs.