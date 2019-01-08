Try 1 month for 99¢
Two women were arrested on alleged drunken driving charges Sunday in two separate incidents in Sauk County.

Melanie Hanson, 56, Portage, was arrested at about 2 a.m. Sunday at the Ho-Chunk casino, and Sara Catterson, 29, Baraboo, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. in the town of Merrimac, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies went to the casino after getting a report of a car that struck a flagpole.

"The car in question had driven over a curb and struck a fence in the parking lot, then backed up and attempted to leave, but drove into a lamp post and flagpole," said Sheriff Chip Meister.

Hanson was tentatively charged with her third OWI offense.

In the night incident, deputies were called to the Devil's Delight Road and Highway DL for a car into a tree crash.

"The operator (Catterson) said she swerved to miss a herd of deer and drove off the road," Meister said.

Catterson was tentatively charged with her third OWI offense, and also for failure to install an ignition interlock device in her car.

