No injuries were reported from a shooting Friday on Madison's East Side where bullets struck a McDonald's restaurant, police said.
Several callers reported a shooting in the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue at about 10:30 p.m., Lt. Daniel Nale said.
Witnesses told police that the shooting happened at or near the Capitol Petro Mart, 2701 E. Washington Ave., Nale said, which is across the street from the McDonald's that was hit by the bullets.
Two vehicles left the area at the time of the gunfire, Nale said. One was described as a white sedan and the other as an older black or gold car.