A man driving his severely damaged SUV without headlights on early Saturday morning was arrested by deputies in Rock County for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense.
Demetrius Jones on Monroe was arrested at about 5 a.m. Saturday after his SUV stopped in the middle of Highway 213 near Tollefson Road in the town of Spring Valley, the Sheriff's Office said.
"Jones told deputies his friend struck a piece of farm equipment on private property near Edgerton," said Capt. Jude Maurer. "It is unknown the location of that crash or what Jones struck."
Jones showed signs of impairment and when he refused to take field sobriety tests he was arrested.
During the investigation, Jones also was found to be in possession of crack cocaine.
Jones was also tentatively charged with possession of a controlled substance, and was ticketed for operating while revoked due to alcohol or controlled substance violations.