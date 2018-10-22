Try 1 month for 99¢
With no evidence to go on indicating a man was stabbed by a stranger Downtown, Madison police have closed the case.

The stabbing allegedly happened Oct. 9 at a bus stop at 603 State Street.

The 25-year-old stabbing victim told police a man came up to him asking for money, and when he said no, the suspect stabbed him, then fled the scene.

The officer gave medical treatment to the victim before he was taken to a hospital, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation didn't discover anything to substantiate the victim's story.

"Detectives have not been able to find any surveillance video that substantiates original information provided to police," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "In addition, no witnesses reported seeing a stabbing."

The investigation led police to believe there was no random incident stabbing.

"With no new information, the case has been closed," DeSpain said.

