A liquor store on the Near West Side was robbed at gunpoint Monday night, with the masked suspect ordering the employees into a back room while he fled the store.

The robbery happened at about 8:30 p.m. at Regent Street Liquor, 916 Regent St., Madison police said.

The suspect entered the store, showed the gun and demanded money from the clerk.

"He got an undisclosed amount of money and then forced the two employees into a back room, where he told them to wait five minutes before calling police," said Sgt. Galen Wiering.

The employees were not injured.

A police dog was brought in to track the suspect but the suspect wasn't found.

The suspect is a black male in his mid-30s, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, medium build, wearing all black clothing, red shoes and a mask during the robbery.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

