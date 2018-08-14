Try 1 month for 99¢

Unlocked vehicles are an open invitation to thieves, and that opportunity was taken to full advantage during the weekend in Middleton.

Police said they received numerous reports from residents in the Madison suburb of unlocked vehicles being entered, some vehicles with the keys inside.

"One vehicle was stolen after the suspect entered the home through the open garage door and took the keys off the kitchen counter," said spokesman Keith Cleasby.

Incidents were reported on a variety of streets, including Wood Road, Baskerville Walk, Maywood Avenue, Sedgemeadow Road, John Muir Drive, Mandimus Court and Aldo Leopold Way.

Police are asking residents to keep their vehicles locked, shut garage doors and lock all doors to the residence, including the one from the garage to the house.

Anyone with information about the vehicle break-ins is asked to call Middleton police, 824-7300.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

