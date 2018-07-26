A motorcyclist died following a crash in Barneveld Thursday morning, the Iowa County Sheriff's Office said.
William T. Lowry, 26, of Madison, was driving a pick-up truck east on Industrial Drive when he made a left turn toward the eastbound Highway 18-151 ramp, striking the motorcyclist at about 9:15 a.m., the Sheriff's office said.
Motorcyclist Charles A. Ruekauf, 62, of Barneveld, died at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.
Ruekauf was driving west on Industrial Drive and was thrown from his motorcycle when struck by Lowry's truck, the Sheriff's Office said.
Ruekauf struck a fire hydrant in the crash and had not been wearing a helmet, the Sheriff's Office said.
Lowry was wearing a seatbelt at the time and was not injured.