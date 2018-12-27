Law enforcement officials are looking for a Florida woman who is believed to have taken her nine-year-old son from his grandparents' home in Merrimac, where he had been placed by the courts.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Julia Anne Byrdic, 29, Pompano Beach, Fla., after she took her son Mason Byrdic for a short visit and never returned, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said.
The boy had been placed with his grandparents by the state of Virginia courts.
On Sunday, at about 11 a.m., the grandparents agreed to allow Mason's biological mother Julia Anne to take him for a short visit, the Sheriff's Office report said.
"Byrdic failed to return the child as agreed upon, and it is believed she fled out of the state with the child," said Sheriff Chip Meister.
Byrdic was driving a blue-colored sedan rental car, and she also turned off her cellphone.
"The Sauk County District Attorney's Office has issued an arrest warrant for Byrdic, for interference with custody beyond visitation, which is a Class F felony," Meister said.
The FBI is assisting with the investigation.