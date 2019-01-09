A Madison man was injured early Wednesday morning when his moped was struck from behind by a car and he was tossed onto the car's hood, staying there for 200 feet before rolling off.
The crash happened at about 5:50 a.m. in the 3600 block of Speedway Road, Madison police said.
The 22-year-old Beloit woman driving the car was ticketed for following too closely.
The 35-year-old moped rider was wearing a helmet. The car's windshield shattered when he was tossed onto the hood.
"He rode (on the hood) for about 200 feet in this position before the car stopped and he rolled off," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"The driver said she didn't see the man on the moped."