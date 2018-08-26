Monona police responded to two shooting incidents that involved people in vehicles firing at other vehicles over the weekend.
The first shooting occurred Saturday evening, and the second one happened early Sunday morning, police said. No one has been reported injured in either case.
Around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, a man in a vehicle headed south on Stoughton Road began shooting at another vehicle also going south on the road near the intersection of Broadway, police said. The shooter was riding in an older model, faded red sport utility vehicle with dark tinted windows.
Officers found several shell casings in the area.
Then on the Beltline between Monona Drive and Stoughton Road, a witness saw two vehicles on the eastbound side weaving through traffic with an occupant of one shooting at the other vehicle, police said. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Sunday, and the shooter's vehicle is a dark, possibly black, four-door sedan with tinted windows, according to police.
Also in this incident, multiple bullet casings were found.
The Monona Police Department is asking anyone who witnesses either shootings to call the department at 608-222-0463 or the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.