A Monona neighborhood was shut down by police for about a half-hour Wednesday because of a man threatening to commit suicide with a gun.
Monona police and EMS units were sent to the 6200 block of Eastgate Road at about 1:20 p.m.
"Police personnel shut down the area and notified nearby residents," said Police Chief Walter Ostrenga.
After a half-hour of talk, officers convinced the 54-year-old man to leave his residence.
"The subject, who was highly intoxicated, was placed into protective custody and transported to detox," Ostrenga said.
Nobody was hurt during the incident.