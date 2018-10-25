Try 1 month for 99¢

A Monona neighborhood was shut down by police for about a half-hour Wednesday because of a man threatening to commit suicide with a gun.

Monona police and EMS units were sent to the 6200 block of Eastgate Road at about 1:20 p.m.

"Police personnel shut down the area and notified nearby residents," said Police Chief Walter Ostrenga.

After a half-hour of talk, officers convinced the 54-year-old man to leave his residence.

"The subject, who was highly intoxicated, was placed into protective custody and transported to detox," Ostrenga said.

Nobody was hurt during the incident.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

