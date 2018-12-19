Try 1 month for 99¢
Surveillance video image of Melvin Bogus, suspected of taking a gun from a man on State Street, and pointing it at him.

 MADISON POLICE

Two men standing just feet apart briefly pointed guns at one another on State Street Monday evening in what police called "a fluid, tense and quick standoff."

No shots were fired, and no one was injured in the incident, which occurred shortly before 7:30 p.m. 

The standoff, between Melvin Bogus, 39, no permanent address, and an unidentified 21-year-old Black Earth man exercising his right to bear arms, lasted only a few seconds until Bogus ran from the scene, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

The younger man showed up with a friend on State Street carrying two handguns, a long gun and a machete-type knife in a sheath. The friend was not armed. 

"The friend said the victim, a gun advocate, wanted to make a statement about the right to bear arms and had been on busy State Street a couple of times practicing open carry," DeSpain said. "The friend also admitted they were Downtown to get girls' phone numbers."

Bogus, who is known to Downtown patrol officers, confronted the man saying something like, "Why you wanna kill people?," DeSpain said. "The man with guns responded by saying he was armed because it was his right and it was for protection."

Bogus then closed the distance between the two, getting close enough to grab a holstered handgun from the victim, DeSpain said.

"The suspect pointed the loaded weapon at the victim, and the victim, in turn, pulled out his long gun and pointed it at the suspect," DeSpain said. "It was a fluid, tense and quick standoff."

Bogus ran off with the victim's gun, DeSpain said. Officers found him and recovered the stolen handgun, taking Bogus into custody on several tentative charges.

Although the victim hadn't broken any laws, police explained that carrying so many weapons can frighten people.

"The officer explained to him that people do not know what his intention is when he comes to a crowded area such as State Street, with numerous weapons visible, including this long shotgun type gun and a large knife," DeSpain said.

The officer said the victim seemed to understand how serious the situation was.

"The officer told him he was very happy that he hadn't been shot and killed with his own weapon, and that he hadn't taken anyone's life or injured anyone," DeSpain said.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

