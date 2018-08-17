Try 1 month for 99¢

A Sun Prairie man who was charged a week ago for his part in the shooting death of a man in 2017 turned himself in after his mother saw stories about the case in the media.

Glenn Shead, 32, was arrested Wednesday night. He appeared Friday in Dane County Circuit Court, where he was jailed on $250,000 bail. He faces a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Shead was charged with felony murder on Aug. 11 for taking part in the robbery and death of Michael Meaderds at a Northport Drive apartment on May 30, 2017.

Four other suspects were arrested a few weeks after the shooting.

Odum Carter, 32, of Sun Prairie, pleaded guilty in May to felony murder and will be sentenced in October; Devon Davis, 27, of Madison, pleaded guilty in May to armed robbery and will be sentenced in November; Steven Johnson, 27, of Madison, pleaded guilty to armed robbery in August and will be sentenced in October; and Emmanuel Johnson, 31, of Madison, faces armed robbery charges and has a plea hearing in September.

Shead also was charged with substantial battery for an unrelated July 13 incident in Madison. He also faces battery, theft and disorderly conduct charges for another incident on July 1 in Madison. An additional $5,000 bail was set in those cases on Friday.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

