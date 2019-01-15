...FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING...
WE WILL SEE PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN
THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING, AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT DROPPING IN FROM
THE NORTHWEST. FOR NOW, THE IMPACT SHOULD BE MINIMAL, BUT CAUTION
IS STILL ADVISED IF YOU PLAN ON TRAVELING ACROSS THE AREA THROUGH
THE EVENING HOURS. LESS TRAVELED ROADS COULD DEVELOP SLIPPERY
SPOTS AND STRETCHES.
IF THE FREEZING DRIZZLE BECOMES MORE WIDESPREAD, WE WILL NEED TO
UPGRADE TO A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY.
NORTHWEST WINDS ARRIVING IN THE WAKE OF THE PASSING COLD FRONT
AROUND MIDNIGHT WILL BRING A RAPID END TO THE FREEZING DRIZZLE
THREAT.
A man reported missing from his Sauk County home on Monday was found dead in his car behind the Ho-Chunk Casino near Baraboo, and police are calling the death a homicide.
The town of Delton man, whose identity was not disclosed, was found shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, about two hours after a family member called police to report him missing after he was last seen on Sunday afternoon.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said a suspect in the homicide has been identified as Robert Pulvermacher, 68, of rural Middleton.
Pulvermacher was last seen leaving the casino at about 1 a.m. Monday, with an unidentified younger man.
"The death is being investigated as a homicide," Meister said. "An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death."
Pulvermacher had been on community supervision with the Department of Corrections.
"He (Pulvermacher) is said to frequent casinos in Madison and Baraboo, regularly playing table games such as blackjack," Meister said.
The sheriff asked anyone with information about Pulvermacher or the unknown younger man to call 911.
