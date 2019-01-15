Try 1 month for 99¢

A man reported missing from his Sauk County home on Monday was found dead in his car behind the Ho-Chunk Casino near Baraboo, and police are calling the death a homicide.

The town of Delton man, whose identity was not disclosed, was found shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, about two hours after a family member called police to report him missing after he was last seen on Sunday afternoon.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said a suspect in the homicide has been identified as Robert Pulvermacher, 68, of rural Middleton.

Pulvermacher was last seen leaving the casino at about 1 a.m. Monday, with an unidentified younger man.

"The death is being investigated as a homicide," Meister said. "An autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death."

Pulvermacher had been on community supervision with the Department of Corrections.

"He (Pulvermacher) is said to frequent casinos in Madison and Baraboo, regularly playing table games such as blackjack," Meister said.

The sheriff asked anyone with information about Pulvermacher or the unknown younger man to call 911.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

