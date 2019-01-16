Madison police are seeking help in finding two missing boys, including one who needs medication or he could get very sick.
Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Dominique Hale, 11, was reported missing Wednesday morning. Hale needs to be on his medication, DeSpain said. Police say Hale may be with 14-year-old Charles D. Flemon, who is also listed as missing.
Hale stands 4-foot-5 and weighs 90 pounds, according to police, he was last seen on the 1600 block of Wright Street wearing a dark winter jacket and tennis shoes. No physical description for Flemon was provided.
There is no reason to believe foul play is involved in the boys' disappearance, according to police.