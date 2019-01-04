Missing Barron girl Jayme Closs' story to go coast-to-coast, by semi-truck

The search for missing Barron County teen girl Jayme Closs literally will be hitting the road.
A trucking company and a graphic design firm, both in Antigo, teamed up to put information on the sides of a semi-trailer about Closs, 13, who has been missing since Oct. 15, the day police found her parents murdered in their rural Barron home.
Karl's Transport and South Side Design put the wheels in motion for the idea to take shape when they heard of the search for Closs.
Antigo is in Langlade County, about 120 miles east of Barron.
"It's still a hometown feel here, when something like this happens you still want to do everything you can to bring that child home," South Side Design graphics manager Stacy Kegley said in a report aired by WAOW-TV in Wausau.
The trailer started spreading the word about Closs on Friday.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald thanked Karl's Transport and South Side Design for their help in the search.
"It is their, and the rest of the country's deepest desire, for Jayme to be found safe," Fitzgerald said on Facebook on Thursday. "We hope that this will help."
Anyone with information about Jayme Closs can call in tips to 1-855-744-3879, or to jaymetips@co.barron.wi.us.