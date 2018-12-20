MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer fired over social media posts he made mocking the stun-gun arrest of an NBA basketball player lost his appeal to get his job back.
The Fire and Police Commission upheld the firing of Erik Andrade Wednesday after a two-day hearing.
Police Chief Alfonso Morales said he fired Andrade because his posts violated the department's social media policy and compromised the officer's ability to testify in other cases.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown sued the police department in June and accused officers of using excessive force and targeting him because he's black. A group of officers swarmed on him in a Walgreens parking lot because he didn't immediately remove his hands from his pockets while he waited for a parking citation on Jan. 26.
WITI-TV in Milwaukee reported that a visibly emotional Andrade on Wednesday told the FPC that some of the posts were meant as jokes — and some were his views. He said the job takes a toll on a police officer. Andrade said he developed a dark sense of humor, but these posts are not who he is. In fact, many letters in Andrade's employee file show his courage and outstanding work on the job.
Andrade told the FPC he is the only officer that recognized Brown — and he was not part of the tasing. He disagreed with the way the situation was handled — and said it is a disgrace to him and his familiy.
"The Lord knows my heard. Everything speaks for itself. The Facebook posts are one thing," Andrade said. "It doesn't judge who I am. It just goes to show where I was mentally at the time. Regardless of what happens, the Lord knows my heart. I meant well. I'll serve somewhere else."