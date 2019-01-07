A Milton man seen driving erratically on a Rock County road Sunday was arrested for his alleged fifth drunken driving arrest.
Bernard Love III, 60, was taken into custody around 6:40 p.m. on Manogue Road near Highway 51, the Sheriff's Office said.
A complaint made to law enforcement said a Jeep was going east on Manogue Road and was crossing the center line.
"A deputy located the vehicle pulling into Casey's General Store in Milton," said Commander Erik Chellevold. "Contact was made with the driver, who admitted to drinking at multiple taverns within Janesville."
Love allegedly displayed signs of intoxication and was given field sobriety tests, after which he was arrested.