Middleton police said Friday that the 43-year-old man who opened fire at a Middleton business on Wednesday, seriously injuring three before being fatally wounded by police in a shootout, was not legally able to possess a weapon after a mental health incident in South Dakota more than a decade ago.
Police Chief Charles Foulke said Anthony Y. Tong's license to carry a concealed weapon was revoked after an investigation in 2004 in Sioux Falls.
In an affidavit filed in the incident, an officer reported that on Aug. 11, 2004, Tong had disabled a fire alarm in his apartment building and was "acting very odd" toward Sioux Falls police.
Officers discovered a large cache of weapons and ammunition and that Tong had disconnected the fire alarm, ceiling fan and other devices in the apartment because he believed people in the apartment below were eavesdropping on him.
"Officers felt that the defendant was acting paranoid and that defendant was delusional," the affidavit states. "Defendant made statements that there were people at work that were talking bad about him, but would not elaborate."
Court documents also indicate that an order to show cause in the revocation of his concealed-carry license was left for him at a hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, on Sept. 1, 2004.
Minnehaha County, South Dakota, deputy sheriff Seamus Walsh told the Wisconsin State Journal there was no record of any criminal charges against or warrants for Tong, and that he had never been booked into the county jail, at least as far back as February 2004, when the agency switched to its current record-keeping system.
Foulke cautioned that Tong's mental health history doesn't mean mental illness had anything to do with why Tong opened fire at WTS Paradigm, where he worked.
"As of now, a motive has not been determined," he said. "We are nowhere near saying that this is a mental health issue."
But Tong was "ineligible to purchase a firearm," he said.
The 2004 incident in South Dakota led to the revocation of his concealed-carry license, which he had held since 2001, according to the affidavit.
Foulke said the ATF is having difficulty determining where Tong got the gun he used in the shooting, and which was recovered by investigators. He said the serial number was intact but there were other unspecified "roadblocks" in determining its origin.
Foulke said that two of the people Tong shot, a man and a woman, were doing "quite well" but the third victim, a man, "has a long road to hoe."
He said all victims have requested their names not be released. He said he did not know their ages.
Names and other information about the four law enforcement officers who fired on Tong -- two from Middleton and two from the Dane County Sheriff's Office -- were expected to be released Friday afternoon, Foulke said, although he said one of the officers had eight years on the job and another had 20.
He said it could be more than a month before Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne determines whether any of the officers face any liability in shooting Tong.
WTS Paradigm has about 140 employees, Foulke said, about 100 of which work at the Middleton office. About 500 people work at the complex of offices where the company is located.
Foulke said he didn't know whether Tong's employment with WTS was in jeopardy before the shooting, but said he "was working there when this happened."
Tong moved to the Madison area in March of last year, "I suspect for the job," he said.
Madison property records indicate he purchased his house on the Far West Side of Madison in July of this year.
Foulke said Tong's family is all out of state, and that Tong was originally from California.