Two tubes of cardboard brought the bomb squad to a Middleton neighborhood Tuesday morning, with residents evacuated before police could check it out.
The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. outside an apartment building in the 7100 block of Belle Fontaine Boulevard, Middleton police said.
A state trooper called police after finding two heavy cardboard tubes taped together with the ends of the tubes capped, leaning against a railing a few feet from the squad car.
Police and fire units arrived on scene and closed a one-block area in the neighborhood, with residents getting evacuated.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office bomb squad was called in to examine and remove the item.
Meanwhile, police talked to the evacuated residents and showed copies of a photo taken of the item so the residents could say if they had seen it.
"It was during one of the interviews that a 12-year-old boy from an adjacent apartment complex identified the item as a Star Wars toy he made the previous day," said police Capt. Steve Britt.
"He said he had been playing with the item outside and forgot he left it next to the police car the night before."
Subscribe to Breaking News!
Get breaking news stories sent to you as they develop!
The item was determined to be harmless and residents were let back into their homes.
Nobody was injured, police said.
Clinton man arrested for alleged 8th drunken driving offense
Two arrested on drug charges in Adams, authorities say
Two arrested on drug charges in Adams, authorities say
Shoplifting suspect ran out of gas, Madison police say
Traffic stop leads to meth arrest in Lafayette County
T-Mobile robbers sentenced to prison terms
Man wanted for vehicle break-in spree arrested, Madison police say
Suspect arrested in Janesville fight, police say
Ex-UW-Madison employee convicted of multiple felonies for stealing more than $100,000 from school
Madison man sentenced Friday to 21 years in federal prison for 2017 Stoughton bank robbery