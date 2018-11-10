A Middleton man was arrested Friday evening on a tentative charge of fourth offense operating while intoxicated, Middleton police said.
Daniel Bakken, 51, was driving a vehicle with two defective brake lights and was swerving within the lane of traffic when an officer pulled him over at about 8:15 p.m., Sgt. Scott Moen said.
"Upon making contact with Bakken, the officer noted slurred speech, red glassy eyes and a strong odor of intoxicants," Moen said.
Bakken admitted to drinking alcohol and was put through a field sobriety test, Moen said.
Bakken refused to provide a breath sample, and police obtained a warrant to sample his blood, Moen said. Results on the blood are pending, he said.