Middleton Police Department

A Middleton man was arrested Friday evening on a tentative charge of fourth offense operating while intoxicated, Middleton police said.

Daniel Bakken, 51, was driving a vehicle with two defective brake lights and was swerving within the lane of traffic when an officer pulled him over at about 8:15 p.m., Sgt. Scott Moen said.

"Upon making contact with Bakken, the officer noted slurred speech, red glassy eyes and a strong odor of intoxicants," Moen said. 

Bakken admitted to drinking alcohol and was put through a field sobriety test, Moen said.

Bakken refused to provide a breath sample, and police obtained a warrant to sample his blood, Moen said. Results on the blood are pending, he said. 

Shelley K. Mesch is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She earned a degree in journalism from DePaul University.

