A Middleton man seen speeding early Friday morning was stopped by police and arrested for his alleged fourth drunken driving offense.
Joshua Knihtila, 38, was taken into custody at about 1:10 a.m. on Century Avenue, Middleton police said.
He also was tentatively charged with felony bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, and ticketed for operating with a suspended driver's license and lane deviation.
An officer saw Knihtila speeding in the 5200 block of Century Avenue, and also saw the car almost hitting a curb then driving down the center of two eastbound lanes.
"Officers noted a strong odor of intoxicants and his speech was slurred," said Sgt. Travis Kakuske. "He initially refused to exit his vehicle and was uncooperative with officers."
Knihtila was arrested after field sobriety testing. His blood alcohol content registered 0.18, more than twice the legal limit.