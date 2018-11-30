Two Middleton High School students have been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl who is a freshman at the school.
The two arrested are Mohammed Aldachach, 18, and a 16-year-old male teen, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Lt. Kerry Porter said Aldachach, a member of the high school football team, will be in court Monday facing a tentative charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Aldachach was in court Wednesday and was released on a $500 signature bond. He also was ordered not to have any contact with the victim and cannot be in school when the victim is in school.
Porter told the State Journal the alleged assault happened at a residence in the town of Middleton, following a boys basketball game at the high school Nov. 21.
"She knew the suspects from school," Porter said. "She reported the assault two days later."
It wasn't disclosed if the assault happened at either one of the suspects' homes.
Porter said the two suspects are the only two involved in the case.
Middleton-Cross Plains School District Superintendent George Mavroulis wouldn't comment on the criminal investigation.
"Our focus is on caring for the victim and her family," Mavroulis said. "As a district, we strongly encourage our students to come forward anytime they see, hear about, or are a victim of an assault."
The alleged assault came two days after a rally at the high school, where about 200 students demonstrated to highlight sexual misconduct on campus.
Porter said the two suspects in the sexual assault case do not appear to be connected to the sexual misconduct allegations on campus.
Man sentenced to 25 years for heart attack death during armed robbery at Culver's
Sun Prairie woman threatened woman with gun, Madison police say
Wrong-way driver arrested for alleged drunken driving, Rock County sheriff says
After 5-hour standoff in South Carolina, couple wanted in Madison arrested
Madison robbery driver gets nine-year prison term
Alleged bank robber arrested in Middleton, police say
Sun Prairie man gets 42 months prison time for having guns illegally
God told East Sider to play music really loud; Madison police thought otherwise, man arrested (copy)
North Side shooting suspect arrested, Madison police say
Teen sentenced to four years in prison for gun theft, shooting
Man charged with shooting through apartment door, injuring woman
Driver charged with drunken driving homicide for October crash near Sun Prairie
Subscribe to Daily Headlines