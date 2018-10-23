A Metro Transit bus driver likely suffered a medical emergency when the vehicle ran into a brick wall outside the Madison Police Department's station on the city's North Side Tuesday afternoon.
Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said it is believed the male driver had a "significant medical emergency" when the bus veered off Packers Avenue and hit a brick wall outside the Police Department's North District station, 2033 Londonderry Drive, around 1:20 p.m.
The driver was taken to a hospital, while one of the five passengers on the bus at the time had minor injuries, DeSpain said.
Mick Rusch, spokesman for Metro Transit, said the condition of the driver is unknown.
DeSpain said officers and detectives in the police station responded immediately to help the driver.
The driver, who was operating a bus on Route 21, is a "veteran employee" of Metro Transit, Rusch said. Cameras on the bus captured the incident, and the video will be reviewed as the incident is investigated, Rusch said.
The bus was driven away from the scene, and any damage to the vehicle will be assessed, Rusch said.