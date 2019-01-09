A woman riding a Metro Transit bus was attacked by a group of teens Tuesday afternoon after she told the teens to quiet down, with one teen arrested.
Michaela Hamlet, 17, Madison, was tentatively charged with battery for allegedly punching the woman in the face several times, Madison police said.
The incident started on the bus when the 40-year-old Madison woman asked the group of teens to calm down after she said they were being loud and disruptive.
"She said the group began to call her names and later confronted her after they all got off the bus," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The attack happened after they disembarked at the East Transfer Point, 102 W. Corporate Drive, at about 2:45 p.m.
"The victim was surrounded by the teens, with one punching her in the face," DeSpain said.
"She had blood dripping from a cheek and her eye started to swell as she waved down officers responding to the scene."
The woman gave a description of Hamlet to police and they found her nearby.
"She (Hamlet) tried to convince police the woman had assaulted her first," DeSpain said.
