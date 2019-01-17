Try 1 month for 99¢
Metro Transit bus tight crop
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL PHOTO

A Metro Transit bus driver was attacked by a 16-year-old girl on a bus on the South Side Wednesday, as the driver tried to intervene during a fight between two other teen girls.

The 16-year-old Madison girl was arrested and tentatively charged with battery to a public transit operator and disorderly conduct, Madison police said.

The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. on West Broadway at Fayette Avenue.

"At the time of the assault, the driver had stopped her bus on West Broadway in an attempt to break up a fight between two girls," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The 48-year-old bus driver tried to stop the fight but the 16-year-old girl allegedly grabbed the bus driver's arms and pulled the driver's hair.

"Video shows the 16-year-old trying to stop the bus driver from intervening so the fight could continue," DeSpain said. "In the end, the driver prevailed."

The teens involved in the fight and the teen who attacked the driver fled the bus.

A 13-year-old girl, one of the girls involved in the fight, was ticketed for battery and disorderly conduct.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

