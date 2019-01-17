A Metro Transit bus driver was attacked by a 16-year-old girl on a bus on the South Side Wednesday, as the driver tried to intervene during a fight between two other teen girls.
The 16-year-old Madison girl was arrested and tentatively charged with battery to a public transit operator and disorderly conduct, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. on West Broadway at Fayette Avenue.
"At the time of the assault, the driver had stopped her bus on West Broadway in an attempt to break up a fight between two girls," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
The 48-year-old bus driver tried to stop the fight but the 16-year-old girl allegedly grabbed the bus driver's arms and pulled the driver's hair.
"Video shows the 16-year-old trying to stop the bus driver from intervening so the fight could continue," DeSpain said. "In the end, the driver prevailed."
The teens involved in the fight and the teen who attacked the driver fled the bus.
A 13-year-old girl, one of the girls involved in the fight, was ticketed for battery and disorderly conduct.
Homicide suspect arrested at homeless apartment building, Madison police say
In homicide trial of man claiming self-defense, medical examiner says victim first shot from behind
Metro passenger attacked by teens after telling them to quiet down, Madison police say
Vernon County traffic stop led to drug arrests, Sheriff's Office says
Vernon County traffic stop led to drug arrests, Sheriff's Office says
Man allegedly wrecked Southwest Side apartment, Madison police say
Sauk County Board supervisor ticketed for alleged shoplifting in Reedsburg
Madison man arrested for alleged sixth OWI offense
Driver gets 7 years prison for West Side crash that killed pedestrian
Fatal shooting happened after drinking, cocaine use, girlfriend testifies at Daniel Lieske trial
Intoxicated man steals Audi, speeds in reverse and crashes into another car, Madison police say
Man arrested for 4th OWI after pulled over for speeding, Middleton police say
Subscribe to Daily Headlines