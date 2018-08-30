Two men were arrested Tuesday in relation to a long-term drug investigation that turned up narcotics, cash and firearms, the Madison Police Department said.
Search warrants at two apartments in the 2500 block of Calypso Road and a storage locker in the 2700 block of Packers Avenue on Tuesday morning yielded the seizure of heroin, cocaine, $12,500 in cash and five firearms, said Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Henry P. Allen, 38, of Madison, and Darcell L. Booker, 34, of Chicago, were not at the apartments when the search warrants were executed, but they were arrested in connection to the contraband following foot chases at East Towne Mall, DeSpain said.
He said the firearms included an AR-15 rifle, a .22-caliber assault-style rifle, a SKS 7.62 rifle, and two .44-caliber handguns.
Allen has been arrested on tentative charges of three counts of delivery of heroin, delivery of cocaine and resisting arrest, DeSpain said, and Booker was arrested on suspicion of party to the crime of delivery of heroin and resisting arrest.
DeSpain said the investigation was led by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force and was aided by the police department's SWAT team and state and federal officials.