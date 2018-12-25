Try 1 month for 99¢
Dane County Medical Examiner names crash victim
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said the victim in a Saturday morning crash in the town of Medina was 23-year-old James H. Gerbitz. 

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

A Sun Prairie man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in the town of Medina, according to the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

James H. Gerbitz, 23, was killed in a crash on the 5500 block of Langer Road at about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, said Dane County Medical Examiner's Office spokesman Barry Irmen. Gerbitz was the only person in the vehicle. 

Gerbitz's vehicle was engulfed in flames after missing a turn and hitting a utility pole, the Dane County Sheriff's Office previously said.

Irmen said Gerbitz died from injuries he sustained in the crash and died at the scene. 

Chris Aadland is a reporting intern for the Wisconsin State Journal.

