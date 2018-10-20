The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified that man who died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday in the town of Westport as Grant Gregory Schnelle.
Schnelle, 32, of Stoughton, had crashed his pickup truck on Highway 19 just east of Walter Road, the Sheriff's Office had said.
The Medical Examiner's Office had not determined a cause or manner of death at the time they released Schnelle's identity.
His vehicle had crossed the center line, entered a ditch and rolled-over, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said.
Schnelle died at the scene.