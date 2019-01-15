Madison police arrested a 73-year-old panhandler who falsely claimed his house burned down after continued efforts to move the man from a busy median failed.
Police say officers tried to educate Richard Caucutt, of Madison, about the city’s law that effectively bans panhandling on medians and terraces of major streets.
Officers gave him a pamphlet and ticketed him in the past, but Caucutt continued to sit in his yard chair in the median near East Washington Avenue and North Blair Street.
Police arrested him Sunday around 12:30 p.m.
Caucutt held a sign that reads “Disabled vet, Lost all in fire, Please anything helps,” even though police say he lives in an undamaged home near his panhandling site. He has told officers he is a retired federal employee on a pension.
Police received complaints about Caucutt from nearby residents and business owners that ranged from urinating in a nearby parking lot to leaving trash behind to causing traffic problems by walking out into moving traffic to ask for money.
Asked by police why he continued to panhandle in a place where he’s been told time and again to stop, Caucutt had no response. He was assessed the maximum fine of $439.
The City Council approved the law in February 2017. It took effect in April of that year and Police Chief Mike Koval said it appeared to have the “desired outcome.”
Critics of the law at the time it was passed said city officials were callous and violated people’s rights, while supporters say it was needed for the safety of panhandlers and motorists.