A 19-year-old McFarland man was shot in the hand Monday afternoon on Madison's East Side, in what police are calling a targeted act of violence.
The shooting was reported at 3:50 p.m. in the 2100 block of Sunnyside Crescent, Madison police said.
The victim stopped his car in that block, with witnesses saying two men approached the car.
"The victim ended up speeding away as a suspect fired a handgun," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "A round went through a window of the car and hit the victim."
The victim suffered graze wounds to his back and arm as well as the wound to his hand.
"He later showed up at a local hospital to get medical attention," DeSpain said.
No description of suspects was given, but detectives were in the process of identifying and arresting them, police said.