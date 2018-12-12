Try 1 month for 99¢
Janesville police squad car tight crop
Janesville Police Department

An employee of a Janesville mattress store was charged with theft after allegedly stealing more than $10,000 worth of mattresses and other furniture from the store.

Owen Peterson, 23, Edgerton, allegedly took the items from the Janesville Comfort Shoppe, 2816 N. Pontiac Drive, and sold them to a woman from Milton, who paid between $75 and $200 for each item, according to the Janesville Gazette.

Peterson told police he used the money to support his heroin habit and also gave some money to his mother.

Other items taken from the store included sofas, love seats, dressers and box springs.

Peterson told police he added the stolen items taken from the store warehouse to loads set to be delivered, the Gazette said, with crews being so efficient they could deliver the paid for items and still have time to take the stolen merchandise to Milton.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

