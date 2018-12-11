Try 1 month for 99¢
A group of masked male teens robbed a North Side McDonald's at gunpoint Monday night, with nobody hurt in the robbery.

The robbery was reported at about 10 p.m. at the restaurant at 3709 Kinsman Blvd., Madison police said.

"While closing up, one of the employees reported a group of teenaged black males wearing all black and ski masks displayed a gun and demanded money," said Sgt. Kurt Wege.

An undisclosed amount of money was given to the gun-wielding suspect, and the group fled the restaurant.

"A police dog track was completed but the suspects were not located," Wege said.

