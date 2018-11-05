A man wearing a mask and armed with a handgun robbed a liquor store in Middleton Sunday night, with police unable to find the suspect.
The robbery happened at about 7:30 p.m. at Neil's Liquor, 2415 Allen Blvd., Middleton police said.
The suspect entered the store, displayed a gray and black handgun, got an undisclosed amount of money and fled on foot.
A police dog was brought to the scene but was unable to track the suspect.
The suspect is a black male in his early 30s, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, medium build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light colored jeans or sweatpants, black shoes and a black ski mask and gloves during the robbery.