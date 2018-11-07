A masked man with a gun robbed an East Side store Tuesday night, ordering an employee to open the safe so he could get money.
The robbery happened at about 9 p.m. at AutoZone, 3535 E. Washington Ave., Madison police said.
Nobody was injured.
"The suspect entered the store and ordered two employees to the back room at gunpoint," said Sgt. Paul Jacobsen. "The suspect then ordered one employee to open the safe, before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount of money."
The suspect is a black man in his mid-30s, medium build, wearing a black jacket and black shoes and a black mask at the time of the robbery.