A Marshall man was arrested Thursday after police said he threatened to shoot his estranged wife during an incident in November.

Ryan A. Williams, 37, was booked into the Dane County Jail Thursday on tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, intimidation of a victim and false imprisonment, all with using a dangerous weapon in domestic abuse; armed burglary; failure to comply with an officer's attempt to take a person into custody; and child neglect, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies went to a disturbance on Gotzion Road in the town of Deerfield at about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 27, after getting a call about a woman screaming and saying someone with a gun was in her house.

"When deputies arrived a woman left the house and said her estranged husband had entered the residence without permission, and threatened her with a firearm," said Capt. Jan Tetzlaff.

Williams then locked himself into a bedroom and refused to talk to deputies, until about 9:20 a.m. when he surrendered.

"When he was taken into custody, deputies learned Williams had a self-inflicted injury to his head," Tetzlaff said. He was taken to a Madison for treatment.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

