Two people thinking they were selling marijuana to an acquaintance were robbed at gunpoint by a man they didn't know, with one of the suspects arrested.
Terrance Thomas, 20, Tampa, Fla., was tentatively charged with being party to the crime of armed robbery, Madison police said.
The robbery happened Wednesday at about 5 p.m. in the East Towne Mall parking lot.
The pot sellers, a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from Madison, arranged to sell a small amount to the acquaintance.
"The acquaintance, and a man they did not know, got into their car," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
"The unknown man racked a handgun and pointed it at the victims," DeSpain said. "He and his accomplice grabbed a backpack containing contraband and fled."
Detectives are trying to identify the man with the gun, who is of mixed race, 18 to 20 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 140 pounds, thin build, short hair, thin mustache, wearing a black sweatshirt over a yellow shirt, ripped jeans and black shoes.